Open Menu

SNGPL Cuts Off Another 485 Connections For Gas Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SNGPL cuts off another 485 connections for gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) In a relentless effort to curb gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) conducted a series of targeted raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad. During the operations, 485 unauthorized connections were disconnected, and fines totaling Rs 4.14 million were imposed.

According to a spokesman for the department, in Lahore, the regional team acted decisively, severing 25 connections for illegal gas usage and an additional 24 for compressor-related violations. Fines amounting to Rs 0.08 million were imposed on gas theft. In Rawalpindi, 183 connections were severed for unauthorized gas consumption, and 4 for compressor misuse, with fines totaling Rs 0.11 million.

The crackdown extended to Islamabad, where three connections were disconnected due to illegal gas usage. In Multan, the team disconnected 4 connections for unauthorized gas usage and 36 for compressor violations, resulting in fines of Rs 0.45 million.

One FIR was lodged against gas pilferers.

In Peshawar and Karak, SNGPL took stringent action by disconnecting 66 connections for direct and illegal gas usage, imposing fines amounting to Rs 2.33 million, and filing 2 FIRs against gas theft. The Mardan team disconnected 20 connections for illegal gas usage, with fines totaling Rs 0.92 million.

Sahiwal witnessed the disconnection of one connection for illegal gas usage and three for compressor violations, along with fines totaling Rs 0.21 million. In Sheikhupura, 18 connections were severed for unauthorized gas usage and 6 for compressor misuse, resulting in fines of Rs 0.01 million. The Sargodha team disconnected one connection for illegal gas usage, while Bahawalpur disconnected 63 connections for unauthorized gas usage and four for compressor violations.

In Faisalabad, the team took action against one connection for illegal gas usage and another for compressor misuse, imposing fines totaling Rs 0.03 million.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Mardan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sheikhupura Karak Gas FIR Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

8 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

17 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

18 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

18 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

18 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

18 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

18 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

18 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

18 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

18 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan