SNGPL Cuts Off Another 82 Connections On Gas Theft
Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday cut off more 82 connections
during its ongoing crackdown against gas theft and imposed fines of worth Rs 2 million.
According to SNGPL spokesman, the regional team disconnected 16 connections
on illegal use of gas in Lahore and imposed fine of Rs 400,000 against gas pilferers.
In Multan and Bahawalpur, 18 connections were disconnected on illegal use while
another connection was cut off for using compressor.
In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 48 connections for illegal use
of gas while an amount of Rs 1.6 million has been booked against gas theft cases.
