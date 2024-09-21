SNGPL Cuts Off Eight More Connections Over Violations
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) task force disconnected eight more meters.
In the light of the directions of the General Manager SNGPL UFG Control Task Force, operations are underway on a daily basis. One meter which was on non-billing was taken into custody so that illegal use could not happen.
Two consumers were found drawing gas through compressors in Gulgasht Colony and both meters were disconnected. Five meters, which had been shifted away, were also severed.
A special recovery team of the task force also recovered Rs14110. Six connections, which were providing gas to others, were also removed.
The task force has started checking private hostels of Multan city. Eight hostels were checked and their meters were already cut off.
