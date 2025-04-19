SNGPL Cuts Off Five Meters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected five gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to the details, two meters, which were taken off by consumers, were recovered.
Two meters, which were installed upside down, were disconnected. One meter was disconnected for using compressor. A door-to-door checking of 60 consumers was made. The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensure quality, uninterrupted service to consumers.
Recent Stories
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton cultivation target set at 3.5m acres: Secretary3 minutes ago
-
UOS consultative session on 22nd3 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off five meters3 minutes ago
-
676 drug peddlers, 846 arms suspects arrested in Islamabad crackdown13 minutes ago
-
DC celebrates Easter with Christian staff13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds online open court13 minutes ago
-
ECP conducted an awareness session with PWDs in DIKhan13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews 'Clinic on Wheels' project, health facilities13 minutes ago
-
Annual project exhibition held13 minutes ago
-
PATS right forum to combine professional military skills: COAS23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 101,200 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Acting Afghan PM Akhund exchange views on key issues23 minutes ago