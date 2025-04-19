Open Menu

SNGPL Cuts Off Five Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected five gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to the details, two meters, which were taken off by consumers, were recovered.

Two meters, which were installed upside down, were disconnected. One meter was disconnected for using compressor. A door-to-door checking of 60 consumers was made. The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensure quality, uninterrupted service to consumers.

