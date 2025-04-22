SNGPL Cuts Off Four More Meters
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, a meter which was installed upside down was cut off.
A meter which was taken off by consumer was recovered and another which had a hole in counter was disconnected.
A meter, which was shifted, was cut off and seized. A door-to-door checking of 50 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agreement signed for implementation of KP safe cities project2 minutes ago
-
Double-murder case accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman announces three-member panel of chairpersons2 minutes ago
-
BoR auditors briefed on steps for transparency, improvement in revenue matters12 minutes ago
-
RWCCI delegation meets RPO Alpa, discusses businesswomen's problems12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off four more meters12 minutes ago
-
Committee to probe alleged negligence at PFSA22 minutes ago
-
PU VC inaugurates 250-KW solar system at HCC22 minutes ago
-
DC visits maternity hospital, oversees anti-polio campaign22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Sweet Home marks Green Earth Day22 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses monthly performance of Ombudsman Secretariat32 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for restoring trade activities halted by prevailing situation on highways32 minutes ago