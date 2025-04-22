SNGPL cuts off four more meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected four more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, a meter which was installed upside down was cut off.

A meter which was taken off by consumer was recovered and another which had a hole in counter was disconnected.

A meter, which was shifted, was cut off and seized. A door-to-door checking of 50 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.