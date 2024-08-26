SNGPL Cuts Off Seven More Connections
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force raided and severed seven more connections over violations.
On the directions of the General Manager, the Task Force detected an illegal network at a hospital where the administration had installed an illegal gas network. Joint action by the maintenance and task force teams resulted in disconnecting the network. The illegal network had multiple gas leakages, causing losses worth millions to the department. The network was disconnected, and further departmental action was recommended.
Two consumers, whose cases were referred by the recovery section due to resistance in disconnecting their meters, had their meters disconnected.
Additionally, a recovery of Rs 10,000 was made from a consumer. Two meters in Muzaffargarh were cut off due to tampering, and two in Multan were disconnected for the same reason. In Multan, a non-billing consumer also had their meter disconnected. All disconnected meters were sent to the laboratory for further departmental action.
Furthermore, ten consumers, who were violating OGRA policy by supplying gas to multiple households, had their extensions removed. Additionally, two consumers whose meters were installed far from the service line had their meters relocated back to the service.
