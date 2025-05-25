SNGPL cuts off three meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to the details, two meters, which were taken off, were recovered. One meter was disconnected for compressor use for getting gas illegally. One meter, installed upside down, was cut off. The door-to-door checking of 67 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.