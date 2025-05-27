SNGPL Cuts Off Three Meters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, two meters, which had been taken off, were recovered. One meter was disconnected over use for commercial purposes. The door-to-door inspection of 63 consumers was made.
The measures are part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Profiteers fined5 minutes ago
-
Levies official on polio duty dies in Chakdara accident6 minutes ago
-
Session held to provide guidance to CSS aspirants at IUB6 minutes ago
-
Foundation University, Romanian embassy host 'Foundation Film Festival 2025'6 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off three meters6 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Buner car accident6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 260,780 cusecs water15 minutes ago
-
Flood measures reviewed15 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign underway15 minutes ago
-
Fitna of Khawarij under Indian patronage an attack on Islam: Experts15 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds mock exercise amid pre-monsoon preparedness16 minutes ago
-
EPD extends vehicle emission testing deadline25 minutes ago