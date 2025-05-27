SNGPL cuts off three meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, two meters, which had been taken off, were recovered. One meter was disconnected over use for commercial purposes. The door-to-door inspection of 63 consumers was made.

The measures are part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.