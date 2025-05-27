Open Menu

SNGPL Cuts Off Three Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SNGPL cuts off three meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, two meters, which had been taken off, were recovered. One meter was disconnected over use for commercial purposes. The door-to-door inspection of 63 consumers was made.

The measures are part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

5 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

5 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

6 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

6 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

8 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

15 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

15 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

16 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan