SNGPL Cuts Off Three More Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SNGPL cuts off three more meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation.

The task force disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.

One consumer had shifted a meter from one place to another on which the meter was disconnected and seized.

One meter was disconnected for using compressors for getting gas illegally. A meter which the consumer had installed in his house was recovered and seized. A door-to-door checking of 35 consumers was carried out.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.

