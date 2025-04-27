SNGPL cuts off two meters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In a bid to curb gas theft and illegal activities, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected two more gas meters in various areas of the city.

According to details, one meter which was taken off by the consumer was recovered. One meter was disconnected over use for commercial purposes.

The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.