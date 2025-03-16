SNGPL cuts six more connections

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force

severed six more connections on various violations in different parts

of the city.

According to official sources, a connection was cut over using compressor

illegally.

A meter was disconnected over using for commercial purposes.

A connection was removed over installing upside down. Two metres were

removed over giving gas supply to more than one house.

Likewise, one meter was disconnected over installing the meter on wrong

address.