SNGPL Denies Issuing Winter Gas Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has denied issuing any winter gas schedule.

According to the company's spokesperson, the SNGPL has not issued any gas schedule for winter season.

In a statement, the company termed all such information circulating mainly in the electronic and social media, baseless. The spokesperson further said that the SNGPL had always strived to ensure gas supply. He requested consumers to only follow the SNGPL's official social media accounts for getting information.

