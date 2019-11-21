SNGPL detects 610mmf gas volume amounting to Rs712mn during anti gas theft operations in KP: GM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Task Forces Teams of the Sui Northers Gas Pipelines Limited ( SNGPL ) have detected 610-MMCF gas volumes amounting to Rs712 million during the operations it conducted in collaborations with FIA and the respective district administrations against gas pilferers in various districts of the KP

The GM SNGPL Taj Ali Khan in a statement here Thursday informed that task force teams have conducted several operations against gas pilferers jointly with FIA Peshawar and District administrations in Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and DI Khan during the first quarter of current fiscal year.The SNGPL has booked gas volume of 166 MMCF amounting to Rs 136.5 Million during first quarter of current fiscal year on account of meter tampering charges to various Industrial, commercial and domestic consumers. The SNGPL task force teams have disconnected 21,580 feet illegal gas pipeline networks including eight small and medium privately developed housing societies, 6421 illegal gas connections, 598 illegal gas meters during anti gas theft operations in Peshawar and Charsadda, In Karak and Kohat, the SNGPL has disconnected 24 illegal gas connections of Plaster of Paris factories, 11 commercial gas connections of power generation units and restaurants, and 951 illegal gas taps from various Villages of Karak. Meanwhile, during anti gas theft operations in Bannu, DI Khan and Lakki Marwat, SNGPL has disconnected 453 illegal taps of various commercial and residential power generation units.The SNGPL has lodged 69 FIRs against various illegal Industrial, commercial and residential gas pilferers and nominated 181 different persons and 21 applications are pending for FIRs in various Police stations.

The GM SNGPL said the SNGPL has also replaced 113 gas meters of various Industrial and CNG stations, 351 meters of commercial consumers including Hotels, restaurants, Tandoors and 17,401 gas meters of various domestic consumers including 2410 tampered meters.He said SNGPL Peshawar is committed to ensure provision of uninterrupted natural gas supply to consumers across the province.

The SNGPL has established customer service and complaint centers across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the directives of Federal Government, where services are provided to customers round the clock. He informed that several mega projects of infrastructure revamping and system augmentation have been started in the Region for providing good services to gas consumers.The SNGPL has recently completed 8 Km 16"dia operational phase for Industrial estate Hayatabad, 1.5 Km 6"dia and 1.3 Km 4"dia operational phases for Dalazak Road Peshawar have been completed, 4.5 Km 6"dia operational on Kohat Road towards Peshawar City, 5Km 6"dia operational phase on Kohat road towards Kohat, 3.5 km 8"dia operational phase for Warsak Road is near to completion, 8km 12"dia operational phase on G.T Road is under construction.GM Peshawar also informed that 40 Km old gas pipeline network of various diameters have been replaced in Peshawar City and surroundings and work is in progress for replacement of 50 Km old gas pipeline networks in Peshawar City and surroundings, which will be completed during the current fiscal year. The SNGPL has also started work on replacement of 10 km old flood affected gas pipeline networks in Charsadda and surroundings.Meanwhile, SNGPL will replace 3.5 Km larger dia lines in Kohat.