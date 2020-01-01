SNGPL detects 8MMCF volume of gas theft, disconnects 361 illegal connections

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The task force of SNGPL Peshawar conducted operations against the Sui gas pilferers in Peshawar, Bannu and Landi Jalandhar and detected 8 MMCF volume of gas and disconnected 361 illegal connections.

The operation was launched following the directives of GM SNGPL, Peshawar Region, Taj Ali Khan. The operation was launched in Bazid Khel, Ahmed Khel, Landi Arbab, Tehkal, Jamrud road, G T Road, Bara Road, Abdara,Chamkani, Jhagra, Badhber, Surezai, Palosai, Sufaid Sang, Warsak road, Suburbs of Bannu, Landi Jalandar, Karak.� The spokesman of SNGPL, Peshawar said that task force Peshawar region during its continued operations against Sui gas theft disconnected361 illegal connections, replaced 168 suspected domestic and commercial meters and caught 126 legal domestic consumers for pilferage of gas through direct use and meter tampering.

As a result of task force operations theft volume of 08 MMCF was detected in these cases, 2 FIRs have been lodged and requested for 2 FIRs against gas theft in concerned police stations.� He further said that a special raid was conducted in Bazid Khel Kohat road Peshawar and removed 89 illegal underground connections.

He said that owing to complaints of compressor usage received on social media and other source reports the SNGPL task force Peshawar disconnected gas supply of16 domestic consumers in Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu.