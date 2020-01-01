UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Detects 8MMCF Volume Of Gas Theft, Disconnects 361 Illegal Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:36 PM

SNGPL detects 8MMCF volume of gas theft, disconnects 361 illegal connections

The task force of SNGPL Peshawar conducted operations against the Sui gas pilferers in Peshawar, Bannu and Landi Jalandhar and detected 8 MMCF volume of gas and disconnected 361 illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The task force of SNGPL Peshawar conducted operations against the Sui gas pilferers in Peshawar, Bannu and Landi Jalandhar and detected 8 MMCF volume of gas and disconnected 361 illegal connections.

The operation was launched following the directives of GM SNGPL, Peshawar Region, Taj Ali Khan. The operation was launched in Bazid Khel, Ahmed Khel, Landi Arbab, Tehkal, Jamrud road, G T Road, Bara Road, Abdara,Chamkani, Jhagra, Badhber, Surezai, Palosai, Sufaid Sang, Warsak road, Suburbs of Bannu, Landi Jalandar, Karak.� The spokesman of SNGPL, Peshawar said that task force Peshawar region during its continued operations against Sui gas theft disconnected361 illegal connections, replaced 168 suspected domestic and commercial meters and caught 126 legal domestic consumers for pilferage of gas through direct use and meter tampering.

As a result of task force operations theft volume of 08 MMCF was detected in these cases, 2 FIRs have been lodged and requested for 2 FIRs against gas theft in concerned police stations.� He further said that a special raid was conducted in Bazid Khel Kohat road Peshawar and removed 89 illegal underground connections.

He said that owing to complaints of compressor usage received on social media and other source reports the SNGPL task force Peshawar disconnected gas supply of16 domestic consumers in Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Police Social Media Road Kohat Karak Jamrud Gas General Motors SNGPL

Recent Stories

Extension of army chief: Federal cabinet approves ..

10 minutes ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

13 minutes ago

Rs 46,302.528 million released for NHA projects un ..

13 minutes ago

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts product ..

16 minutes ago

China's SF airlines creates global freight route ..

13 minutes ago

70 suspects among three drugs peddlers nabbed

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.