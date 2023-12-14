Open Menu

SNGPL Directed To Expedite Gas Pipelines Project

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Commissioner of Bannu Division, Pervaiz Sabat Khel on Thursday underlined the need for taking concrete measures to complete the gas pipeline project in a stipulated time frame.

He expressed these views during a meeting with transmission officials of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Energy and Power Department here.

In this regard, he said that strong coordination among the relevant departments including law enforcement agencies should be maintained to take practical steps for expediting work on the project to ensure its timely completion and extend relief to citizens in its wake.

The Commissioner was given detailed briefings on all relevant issues of the project by the Energy and Power Department and SNGPL transmission authorities.

The Commissioner urged that a joint strategy should be worked out to reap the benefits of this significant project for the local population and the entire nation.

During the meeting, the Commissioner instructed the SNGPL authorities to complete homework within the next week in order to implement the proposed measures or recommendations through consultation.

APP/slm

