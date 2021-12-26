SNGPL disconnecting gas supply connections for using compressors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Rawalpindi Region is taking action in accordance with the law against the users of compressors and disconnecting their gas supply connections on the violation.

According to SNGPL Senior General Manager, Rawalpindi Region, Syed Mukhtar Ali Shah, an operation against the use of compressors was launched and efforts were underway to control illegal practice of affecting equal use of gas.

SNGPL was not only catching compressors but disconnecting gas supply connections of the consumers for three months, he informed.

He advised the citizens not to use compressors for increasing the gas pressure as it was dangerous and an illegal act.

He informed that they had disconnected 115 connections of domestic consumers for using compressors and caught 217 compressors from different localities including Pirwdahi, Gulistan Colony, Adiala Road, Dhamiyal, Asghar Mall, New Lalazar, Jhanda Chichi and other areas.

He requested the consumers to use gas-efficient devices, adding, people should use gas timer devices and conical baffles in water geysers and avoid using gas heaters.

He said, uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers is the priority of the government. The supply of gas remains the same whole year but the demand for gas increases manifold in winter, he added.

He said that SNGPL was getting 150million cubic feet of natural gas for Rawalpindi and Islamabad every day which was enough for twin cities' needs.

The consumers of all areas could enjoy full pressure gas if the use of compressors stops, he claimed.

The Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has also assured to start action against shopkeepers who were selling gas sucking compressors.

He said that he has already received several complaints against the open sale of compressors in markets. It is a dangerous practice because several bad incidents have happened due to the use of compressors, he said.

The citizens have condemned the use of compressors as they deprived of gas due to the use of compressors. They said that they enjoy gas supply when the electricity goes out and all compressors stop working. But, as light comes, gas supply disappears again.

According to a SNGPL spokesman, the consumers of some localities were facing low gas pressure due to severe cold weather for some days.

"SNGPL is trying to utilize all available resources to increase the gas pressure," he claimed.

To a question he said that SNGPL had issued a warning to the citizens against installing and using compressors, declaring them illegal and hazardous.

