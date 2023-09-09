SNGPL disconnects 10 connections over using compressors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 10 connections and removed gas meters over using gas compressors during a crackdown launched across the region in a single day.

TaskForce raided at various places and removed gas metres four in Multan city, four in Mian Channu, one in Muzaffargarh and one in Shujabad during a crackdown over using compressors.

Speaking on this occasion, Regional general manager Sui Gas Rashid Ishaq said that the use of compressors in gas meters was illegal and the operation had been launched on a large scale. Taskforce teams were formed which were conducting raids.

Addressing the citizens, he said that the use of a compressor could prove harmful and added that legal action would be taken by disconnecting the connection over any complaint received.