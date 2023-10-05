Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 10 Gas Connections Over Illegal Compressor Use

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SNGPL disconnects 10 gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 10 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed two connections in Multan, four in Shujabad and four connections in Mian Channu.

GM said that the drive would continue till the complete elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to the masses.

Related Topics

Multan Rashid Shujabad Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance co ..

CBUAE hosts roundtable with banks and insurance companies to advance sustainabil ..

8 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights U ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights UAE’s approach to engage yout ..

9 minutes ago
 Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

39 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

1 hour ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

2 hours ago
World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

2 hours ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

4 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

4 hours ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan