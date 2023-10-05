SNGPL disconnects 10 gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 10 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed two connections in Multan, four in Shujabad and four connections in Mian Channu.

GM said that the drive would continue till the complete elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to the masses.