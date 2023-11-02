Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 10 Gas Connections Over Illegal Compressor Use

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

SNGPL disconnects 10 gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 10 Sui gas connections during ongoing drive against illegal compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was conducting raids on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed 10 connections in Multan city.

Rashid Ishaq said that the drive would continue till the elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to citizens.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Multan Rashid Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

20 minutes ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

35 minutes ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

35 minutes ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

50 minutes ago
IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to ..

IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to Imran Khan

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indo ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

1 hour ago
 EAD launches climate change-focused level of Envir ..

EAD launches climate change-focused level of Enviro-Spellathon

1 hour ago
 COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan