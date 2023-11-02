SNGPL disconnects 10 gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 10 Sui gas connections during ongoing drive against illegal compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was conducting raids on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed 10 connections in Multan city.

Rashid Ishaq said that the drive would continue till the elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to citizens.

APP/sak