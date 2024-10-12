Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 10 Meters, Removes Five Illegal Extensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SNGPL disconnects 10 meters, removes five illegal extensions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, has intensified daily operations and disconnected 10 meters, including one used for commercial purposes, and removed five illegal extensions.

During inspections, a residential consumer was found using a domestic gas meter for commercial purposes.

The meter was immediately disconnected, and further departmental action has been recommended.

Additionally, eight consumers were caught red-handed using compressors to boost gas pressure in different areas of Multan on which their meters were also disconnected.

In another case, a non-billing consumer’s meter was confiscated to prevent unauthorized use. Furthermore, five consumers were found violating OGRA policy by supplying gas to multiple households. These illegal extensions were promptly removed to comply with regulatory standards.

Related Topics

Multan Gas SNGPL

Recent Stories

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

39 minutes ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

7 hours ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

16 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

20 hours ago
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

1 day ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

1 day ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

1 day ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

1 day ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

1 day ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan