SNGPL disconnects 10 meters, removes five illegal extensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of the General Manager, has intensified daily operations and disconnected 10 meters, including one used for commercial purposes, and removed five illegal extensions.

During inspections, a residential consumer was found using a domestic gas meter for commercial purposes.

The meter was immediately disconnected, and further departmental action has been recommended.

Additionally, eight consumers were caught red-handed using compressors to boost gas pressure in different areas of Multan on which their meters were also disconnected.

In another case, a non-billing consumer’s meter was confiscated to prevent unauthorized use. Furthermore, five consumers were found violating OGRA policy by supplying gas to multiple households. These illegal extensions were promptly removed to comply with regulatory standards.