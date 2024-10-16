Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 10 Meters, Removes Five Illegal Extensions

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation, disconnecting 10 gas meters and removing five unauthorised extensions in various areas of Multan.

In response to complaints about low gas pressure, six gas meters were disconnected due to the use of compressors. Additionally, two consumers had relocated their meters away from the service line, causing gas leakage and loss to the department.

These meters were also disconnected to prevent further losses.

Another consumer was caught stealing gas by reversing the meter, which was immediately disconnected. In another case, a meter found to be non-billing was seized, and further departmental action has been recommended.

Furthermore, five consumers were found violating the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) policy by illegally extending gas connections to multiple households. All unauthorised extensions were removed.

