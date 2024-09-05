SNGPL disconnects 10 more connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force carried out various operations, disconnected 10 more meters, made recovery of Rs 30,000 and removed six illegal gas extensions.

According to details, non-billing meters were found at several sites in different areas, which were immediately disconnected, and departmental action was recommended. Seven consumers, who had moved their meters away from the service line, causing leakage losses to the department, also had their meters disconnected.

Six consumers were found violating the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) policy by supplying gas to other premises, and their illegal extensions were removed.