SNGPL Disconnects 10 More Connections Over Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force raided and disconnected 10 more connections.

Three consumers metres were found seal tempered and further legal action recommended by disconnecting connections.

Likewise, six more metres were disconnected due to suspicious tampering and were disconnected and recommend further legal action.

While one consumer's meter was on billing and was installed on site. On which metre was disconnected and legal action recommended.

Moreover, extensions from five consumers, who were found guilty of supplying gas to more than one house, were also removed.

