SNGPL disconnects 105 connections of gas thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown on gas theft, disconnected another 105 connections in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad besides imposing Rs 4.38 million fine on gas thieves.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 20 connections on illegal use of gas, while another 10 for the use of compressor and 73 under billing cases were processed. The team also imposed Rs 0.86 million fine over gas theft and under-billing cases.

The regional teams of Rawalpindi disconnected one connection, in Islamabad three, and Multan two connections over illegal use of gas and lodged two FIRs in gas theft cases.

A team disconnected 13 connections in Sheikhupura, 34 in Peshawar and Karak on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and Rs 0.78 million fine was imposed.

A team in Gujarat disconnected 12 connections over illegal use of gas while another three over the use of compressor.