SNGPL Disconnects 11 Meters, Removes Six Extensions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) In an ongoing effort to control gas loss and prevent unauthorized usage, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, under the directives of the General Manager, has taken strict action.
During a recent operation, the task force disconnected 11 gas meters, including one that was found to be used for commercial purposes by a domestic consumer. Further departmental action has been recommended against this user for violating regulations.
Additionally, three consumers were discovered to have relocated their gas meters away from the original service area, resulting in gas leakage and losses for the department. Their meters were promptly disconnected to prevent further damage.
In response to low gas pressure complaints from various city areas, the task force inspected the premises and identified five users illegally using compressors to draw additional gas. Their meters were disconnected immediately.
One consumer was caught with a tampered gas meter, which was subsequently disconnected, while another user, who had not been billed, had his meter seized to prevent unauthorized use.
Moreover, in compliance with OGRA policy, six consumers were found violating regulations by supplying gas to multiple households through unauthorized extensions. These extensions were removed to ensure compliance and safety.
