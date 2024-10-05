SNGPL Disconnects 112 Meters, Removes 148 Extensions During Sept
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 10:10 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) In the light of the instructions of the General Manager Sui Northern Gas UFG Control Task, the teams disconnected 112 meters over various violations during the last month of September.
According to the details,18 meters were disconnected for commercial use and fined. Seven meters were disconnected over installing meters from the service area,19 meters were disconnected for compressor use,FIR was registered against one consumer for direct use, four customers meters were disconnected for giving extension to four to five houses,illegally.
Similarly,two meters were disconnected for shifting meters from one house to another,one customer's meter was disconnected while not online, 23 meters were seized while not on site, two customers' meters were disconnected for reversing the meter reading.
Four meters were disconnected for meter tampering while five consumers who disconnected their meters themselves had their meters seized to prevent illegal use.Due to the meters being installed upside down,two consumers' meters were disconnected, three private colonies were caught, out of which 14 meters were disconnected.
Apart from these,148 consumers' extension or rubber pipes were removed during the entire month.
