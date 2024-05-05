SNGPL disconnects 12 connections of gas pilferers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) teams took action against twelve more gas pilferers and disconnected their connections.

According to the details, a customer was found using a household meter for a generator and hospital machinery at Amin Hospital Burewala, on which the task force team disconnected his meter.

Likewise, five connections of consumers were removed in Burewala for being illegally installed far away from the required distance.

The task force teams launched operation clean up in Ailampur, Multan against the compressor users in the entire area disconnected connections of two consumers for compressor use and also removed illegal extensions from four metres in the same area.

The gas pressure in some streets of the area improved after operation clean up on which operation in-charge Jameel Rasheed hailed the performance of the task force teams.