SNGPL disconnects 13 gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 13 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the direction of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq. The teams removed three connections in Multan, one in Khanewal, two in Shujabad, one in Muzaffargarh, two in DG Khan, and four in Mian Channu.

SNGPL has launched a crackdown against gas pilferers across the region under the direction of GM Rashid Ishaq. The circle has tightened against gas theft at the industrial, commercial, and domestic levels. The task force, along with the police, would raid jointly, and not only would connections of gas pilferers be disconnected, but they would also face cases.

GM said that using gas through illegal compressors was also illegal, as it would not only destroy the gas network but also pose a life threat to consumers. He said that action would be taken against shopkeepers involved in selling compressors.