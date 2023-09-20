Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 13 Gas Connections Over Illegal Compressor Use

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SNGPL disconnects 13 gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 13 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the direction of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq. The teams removed three connections in Multan, one in Khanewal, two in Shujabad, one in Muzaffargarh, two in DG Khan, and four in Mian Channu.

SNGPL has launched a crackdown against gas pilferers across the region under the direction of GM Rashid Ishaq. The circle has tightened against gas theft at the industrial, commercial, and domestic levels. The task force, along with the police, would raid jointly, and not only would connections of gas pilferers be disconnected, but they would also face cases.

GM said that using gas through illegal compressors was also illegal, as it would not only destroy the gas network but also pose a life threat to consumers. He said that action would be taken against shopkeepers involved in selling compressors.

Related Topics

Multan Police Rashid Circle Khanewal Muzaffargarh Shujabad Gas General Motors Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

22 minutes ago
 HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support ..

HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support early-stage climate tech compa ..

22 minutes ago
 Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

23 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daught ..

Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daughter Ansha's wedding

42 minutes ago
 HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, it ..

HBMSU holds its annual gathering exploring AI, its applications in higher educa ..

52 minutes ago
 Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electr ..

Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electricity bills

52 minutes ago
World Governments Summit Organisation launches kno ..

World Governments Summit Organisation launches knowledge partnership with India ..

1 hour ago
 DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pac ..

DXB tops Airport Connectivity Rankings in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

2 hours ago
 UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors ..

UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors to help transform factories a ..

2 hours ago
 ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic rec ..

ADB expresses optimism for Pakistan's economic recovery in 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic tie ..

Pakistan, Malta agree to boost trade, economic ties

2 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determinat ..

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination carries out testing for Em ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan