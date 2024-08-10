SNGPL Disconnects 13 More Connections Over Violation
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force here on Saturday took action and disconnected 13 more connections including one bogus connection.
According to details, a consumer whose meter was previously disconnected, was caught stealing gas using a bogus meter. The meter was disconnected again.
Another consumer's meter was also disconnected due to tampering.
Additionally, a consumer who was on non-billing status but had a meter installed on-site had their meter disconnected, with further action recommended.
Moreover, a consumer using a compressor to illegally draw gas was found and had his meter disconnected. Nine customers’ meters were disconnected due to suspected tampering and broken counters and sent to the laboratory for further inspection.
Furthermore, five consumers involved in supplying gas to more than one household had their extensions removed.
Three customers with meters installed far from the service line had their meters relocated back to the service line.
