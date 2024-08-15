SNGPL Disconnects 13 More Connections Over Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force raided and disconnected 13 more meters, including one bogus meter.
According to details, in Taunsa, a user whose meter was previously disconnected had installed a bogus meter.
The task force team, led by Yaqub Khan, conducted a raid and discovered a bogus meter, one meter installed incorrectly, and another meter with a suspicious broken counter.
Four connections were disconnected from Multan over a suspicious counter broken in Multan.
One user's meter was found suspicious due to a missing seal and was immediately disconnected.
Additionally, two users whose meters were on non-billing status and installed at the site had their meters disconnected, and further departmental action was recommended. Three users' meters, which were installed far from the service and causing leakage-related losses to the department, were also disconnected.
Furthermore, four users who were found guilty of supplying gas to more than one household had their extensions removed. The disconnection of the bogus meter in Taunsa Sharif has led to the recommendation of filing an FIR.
APP/sak
1510 hrs
