SNGPL Disconnects 14 Gas Connections Over Illegal Compressor Use

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 14 connections during an ongoing drive against compressors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 14 connections during an ongoing drive against compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed one connection each in Multan and Muzaffargarh, six in Shujabad, and three each in DG Khan and Mian Channu.

The company has launched a crackdown against gas pilferers across the region as Deputy Chief Engineer Syed Hussain Zafar has been appointed to monitor the raids. The task force along with the police was conducting raids and cases were also being registered against the pilferers.

GM said that using gas through illegal compressors was also illegal as it would not only damage the gas network but also put the lives of consumers at risk.

