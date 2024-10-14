SNGPL disconnects 14 meters, removes five Illegal extensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force, intensified its efforts against gas theft and unauthorized compressor usage.

The task force disconnected 14 meters, including 3 used for commercial purposes and 5 involved in illegal compressor usage.

Additionally, five extensions violating gas regulations were removed.

According to details, three domestic consumers were caught using their residential connections for commercial activities. The task force immediately disconnected their meters, recommending further departmental action.

One meter was disconnected due to an illegal transfer of connection. The task force also conducted low-pressure checks across various areas, discovering several consumers who were using compressors to boost gas supply illegally.

These meters were promptly disconnected.

One consumer was found tampering with their meter to reverse it, a tactic commonly used for gas theft. The meter was disconnected, and the task force recommended further action.

Four other consumers had shifted their meters away from the original service points, causing gas leakage and losses for the department. These meters were also disconnected. Moreover, five consumers were found violating Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) policy by supplying gas to multiple households through a single connection. The unauthorized extensions were promptly removed.