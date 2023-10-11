Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 171 Meters

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown against gas theft,

disconnected another 171 connections in Punjab, KP and Islamabad, imposing a fine of

Rs 23 million and 244 under billing cases processed.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, teams continued raids in Lahore and disconnected

16 connection on illegal use of gas and eight under billing cases processed.

In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected eight connections, nine under billing cases

processed and one FIR lodged against gas thieves. The company disconnected 11 connections

on illegal use of gas while another two connections on the use of compressor , 74 under billing

cases had been processed in Multan.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 65 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections.

The regional team also launched FIRs against gas thieves.

In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected four gas connections on direct and illegal use of gas.

The SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas. The team also booked

an amount of Rs 0.68M against gas theft.

In Gujranwala, five meters were disconnected on illegal use of gas while three on the use of compressor ,

43 under billing cases had been processed and amount of Rs 0.54M have been booked against gas theft and under billing cases.

In Gujrat, one meter was disconnected in Sahiwal and three connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas.

The regional team in Faisalabad, 38 under billing cases were processed and one was disconnected on illegal use of gas while one on use of compressor. Fine of Rs 0.24M was also imposed against gas pilferers.

