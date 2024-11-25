SNGPL disconnects 186 connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A crackdown against illegal gas usage continues as the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines

Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 186 connections in various regions, including Punjab,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Islamabad.

In addition to the disconnections, a fine of Rs 7 million was imposed on people.

The media affairs department of the SNGPL confirmed that the enforcement measures

would remain in effect as a part of its broader strategy to ensure lawful and sustainable

energy use.

In Multan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, 38 gas connections were severed and fines

amounting to Rs 180,000 were levied over violations.

Similarly, 33 gas connections

were cut off in Lahore and Faisalabad with penalties of Rs 2.96 million.

In Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, four gas connections were disconnected and fines

exceeding Rs 3.8 million were imposed over illegal usage.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district, a significant action saw the disconnection

of 111 gas connections, accompanied by fines of Rs. 100,000.

Furthermore, six FIRs had been registered in the district as a part of the crackdown.