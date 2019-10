The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) disconnected connections of 20 defaulters over non-payment of dues on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited ( SNGPL ) disconnected connections of 20 defaulters over non-payment of dues on Wednesday.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, the SNGPL took the action over pending bills of Rs 9.489 million of the defaulters.