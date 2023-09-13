Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 20 Gas Connections Over Illegal Compressor Use

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 07:45 PM

SNGPL disconnects 20 gas connections over illegal compressor use

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 20 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against compressors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 20 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed six connections in Multan City, one in Shujabad, one in DG Khan, seven in Mian Channu, and five in Khanewal over the illegal use of compressors and extensions.

