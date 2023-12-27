Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 238 Connections, Imposes Fine Of Rs. 3.41 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SNGPL disconnects 238 connections, imposes fine of Rs. 3.41 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), in its ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, has disconnected 238 more connections and imposed a fine of Rs 3.41 million on pilferers.

The regional team in Lahore took action by disconnecting 26 connections due to illegal gas usage and 9 others for the use of compressors, imposing a fine of Rs 0.26 million in gas theft cases said a spokesperson of the SNGPL.

The team in Rawalpindi disconnected 4 connections due to illegal gas usage and another one for the use of a compressor.

Meanwhile, the team in Islamabad disconnected eight connections for illegal gas usage.

In Multan, 3 connections were cut off due to illegal gas usage and another 10 for the use of compressors. In Peshawar and Karak, SNGPL disconnected 80 connections for the direct use of gas and imposed a fine of Rs 2.

4 million against gas theft cases, also filing two FIRs against gas pilferers. In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected due to illegal gas usage.

In Sialkot, the team disconnected two connections for illegal gas usage, imposing a fine of Rs 0.09 million against gas theft cases. In Sheikhupura, 35 connections were disconnected for illegal gas usage, with an additional 2 for the use of compressors, and a fine of Rs 0.03 million was imposed against gas theft cases.

The regional team in Sargodha disconnected 34 connections for illegal gas usage and another 20 for the use of compressors, imposing a fine of Rs 0.3 million against gas theft cases.

In Gujranwala, the team disconnected 2 connections for illegal gas usage, imposing a fine of Rs 0.33 million against gas pilferers. The team in Gujrat disconnected one connection due to illegal gas usage.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Fine Gujrat Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Karak Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

29 minutes ago
 Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

2 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

8 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

17 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

17 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

17 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

17 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan