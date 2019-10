SNGPL disconnects 294 commercial connections on non-payment

On the instructions of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Amer Tufail, the SNGPL teams on Monday disconnected gas connections of 294 industrial and commercial consumers on non-payment of dues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :On the instructions of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL ) Managing Director Amer Tufail, the SNGPL teams on Monday disconnected gas connections of 294 industrial and commercial consumers on non-payment of dues.

According to SNGPL spokesperson, the SNGPL took the action due to the pending bills amounting to Rs 860 million, which were due on these 294 industrial & commercial consumers.