UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SNGPL Disconnects 294 Commercial Connections On Non-payment

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:43 PM

SNGPL disconnects 294 commercial connections on non-payment

On the instructions of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Amer Tufail, the SNGPL teams on Monday disconnected gas connections of 294 industrial and commercial consumers on non-payment of dues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :On the instructions of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Amer Tufail, the SNGPL teams on Monday disconnected gas connections of 294 industrial and commercial consumers on non-payment of dues.

According to SNGPL spokesperson, the SNGPL took the action due to the pending bills amounting to Rs 860 million, which were due on these 294 industrial & commercial consumers.

Related Topics

Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar remembers martyrs of 2005 earthquake

38 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister summons cabinet meeting on O ..

40 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to pla ..

43 seconds ago

Traders urge City Traffic Police Rawalpindi to enf ..

45 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Threaten Sanctions on Turkey, Suspens ..

5 minutes ago

Academic activities resume in quake-hit Mirpur sch ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.