SNGPL Disconnects 294 Commercial Connections On Non-payment
Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:43 PM
On the instructions of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Amer Tufail, the SNGPL teams on Monday disconnected gas connections of 294 industrial and commercial consumers on non-payment of dues
According to SNGPL spokesperson, the SNGPL took the action due to the pending bills amounting to Rs 860 million, which were due on these 294 industrial & commercial consumers.