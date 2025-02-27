Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 3 More Meters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SNGPL disconnects 3 more meters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected three more meters over gas theft and other violations of the relevant laws.

During the operation, two meters were disconnected for using compressor.

The door-to-door checking of about 60 connections was carried out on Thursday. The company vowed to continue efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.

Recent Stories

National Human Rights Institution launches field v ..

National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities

41 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

41 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on bod ..

Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

56 minutes ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

1 hour ago
 Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

2 hours ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan