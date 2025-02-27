SNGPL disconnects 3 more meters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force disconnected three more meters over gas theft and other violations of the relevant laws.

During the operation, two meters were disconnected for using compressor.

The door-to-door checking of about 60 connections was carried out on Thursday. The company vowed to continue efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.