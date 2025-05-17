SNGPL Disconnects 3 More Meters, Checks 48 Meters
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its operation and disconnected three more gas meters in various areas of the city.
According to details, one meter which was installed upside down cut off.
Two meters were disconnected over use for commercial purposes. The door-to-door of 48 consumers was carried out.
The measures were part of the company’s commitment to combating gas theft and ensuring high-quality, uninterrupted service for all consumers.
