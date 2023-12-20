Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 30 Gas Connections Over Illegal Compressor Use

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 10:40 AM

SNGPL disconnects 30 gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 30 Sui gas connections during ongoing drive against illegal compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force led by Deputy Chief Engineer Hussain Zafar has launched a crackdown on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed 26 connections in Multan city and four from Mian Channu.

Rashid Ishaq said that the drive would continue till the complete elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to citizens during the winter season.

