UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Disconnects 32 Connections Over Using Compressors During Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

SNGPL disconnects 32 connections over using compressors during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 32 connections and removed gas meters over using illegal gas compressors during a crackdown launched across South Punjab in the last 24 hours.

Taking action on the citizen's complaints regarding low gas pressure, the General Manager of SNGPL Shahzad Iqbal Loon directed officers concerned to launch a special crackdown against the consumers illegally using gas compressors across the South Punjab.

According to Deputy Chief Admin Officer Usman Karim Baig, the SNGPL teams have disconnected 30 connections and removed gas meters in Multan, one in Dera Ghazi Khan and one in Mian Channu for using illegal gas compressors. He said that the DG SNGPL Shahzad Iqbal Loon has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown without any discrimination in order to ensure gas supply to consumers with equal pressure.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

2 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engage ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progr ..

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.