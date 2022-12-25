SNGPL disconnects 32 connections over using compressors during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 32 connections and removed gas meters over using illegal gas compressors during a crackdown launched across South Punjab in the last 24 hours.

Taking action on the citizen's complaints regarding low gas pressure, the General Manager of SNGPL Shahzad Iqbal Loon directed officers concerned to launch a special crackdown against the consumers illegally using gas compressors across the South Punjab.

According to Deputy Chief Admin Officer Usman Karim Baig, the SNGPL teams have disconnected 30 connections and removed gas meters in Multan, one in Dera Ghazi Khan and one in Mian Channu for using illegal gas compressors. He said that the DG SNGPL Shahzad Iqbal Loon has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown without any discrimination in order to ensure gas supply to consumers with equal pressure.