SNGPL Disconnects 357 Gas Connections Over Illegal Compressor Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 357 Sui gas connections in December during ongoing drive against compressors.

SNGPL official sources informed APP here on Thursday that the campaign against illegal usage of compressors was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers in the winter season.

The teams disconnected seven connections in Multan city and six in Shujaabad area the other day.

The sources further informed that the disconnected metres were re-installed along with an affidavit and clearance of dues after one week.

The metres were provided after one month over a second-time violation. Strict action was being taken as the illegal use of compressors for getting gas could cause huge human and property loss, they added.

The sources said that the teams were facing problems with disconnection of metres in some areas of the city including the walled area and the department has decided to write a letter to the City Police Officer (CPO) regarding the security of the teams.

