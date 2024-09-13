SNGPL Disconnects 59 More Meters
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 59 more connections during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, besides imposing Rs 1.8 million fine.
According to a spokesman for the company, regional teams disconnected 12 connections in Lahore and Faisalabad, while 30 connections were disconnected in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and Multan, collectively.
In Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, teams disconnected four meters and 13 connections were canceled in Rawalpindi and Mardan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KDA takes strict action against illegal rafting companies55 seconds ago
-
Helmet-less motorcyclists, LPG-cylinder vehicles can't enter Lahore now59 seconds ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) preparations in full swing1 minute ago
-
Govt to ensure implementation of minimum wages for nurses, paramedical staff in private hospitals: T ..1 minute ago
-
Six parliamentarians from Balochistan to be honoured for outstanding services11 minutes ago
-
KP waiting for Center’s reply on regularization of NCP vehicles: Saif11 minutes ago
-
Gang busted: 2 arrested, 8 stolen bikes recovered In DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed on winning NA seat21 minutes ago
-
12th death anniversary of versatile legendary comedian Lehri being observed21 minutes ago
-
Buner administration assures to complete land acquisition for marble city in two months1 hour ago
-
Enraged driver rams vehicle into traffic police officials1 hour ago
-
Experts gathering held on developing standardized guidelines for cryosphere monitoring in HKH region1 hour ago