SNGPL Disconnects 654 Meters On Gas Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) during its ongoing crackdown against gas theft disconnected 654 connections in Punjab,KPK and Islamabad,here on Friday..
According to a spokesman,SNGPL teams disconnected 92 connections in Peshawar and Mardan, with fines amounting 30 million imposed.
Similarly,in Lahore and Faisalabad,six gas connections were disconnected and fines amounting to PKR 1.5 million were imposed.
Authorities in Sahiwal and Multan disconnected 14 gas connections,while in Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur,542 gas connections were disconnected.
Moreover,fines totaling PKR 18.6 million were imposed, with 19 FIRs registered against offenders.
The company also imposed fine worth PKR 218 Million on illegal gas usage by the consumers.
