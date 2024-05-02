SNGPL Disconnects 654 Meters On Gas Theft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) during its ongoing crackdown against gas theft disconnected 654 connections in Punjab,KPK and Islamabad.
According to a spokesman,SNGPL teams disconnected 92 connections in Peshawar and Mardan, with fines amounting 30 million imposed.
Similarly,in Lahore and Faisalabad,six gas connections were disconnected and fines amounting to Rs 1.5 million were imposed.
Authorities in Sahiwal and Multan disconnected 14 gas connections,while in Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur,542 gas connections were disconnected.
Moreover,fines totaling Rs. 18.6 million were imposed, with 19 FIRs registered against offenders.
The company also imposed fine worth Rs. 218 Million on illegal gas usage by the consumers.
