SNGPL Disconnects 7 Gas Connections On Using Illegal Compressors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected seven Sui gas connections during ongoing drive against compressors.

Official sources of SNGPL told on Friday that the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force, under the directions General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq, is conducting raids on daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers.

The teams removed five connections in Multan and two connections in Mian Channu.

The GM said that the drive would continue till complete elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to the citizens.

APP/sak

1600 hrs

