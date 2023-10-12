SNGPL disconnects 8 gas connections over compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected eight Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against the use of compressors.

According to SNGPL officials, the campaign against the illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed two connections in Multan, three in DG Khan, two connections in Mian Channu and one connection from Khanewal.

GM said that the drive would continue till the complete elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to citizens.