Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 8 Gas Connections Over Compressor Use

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SNGPL disconnects 8 gas connections over compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected eight Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against the use of compressors.

According to SNGPL officials, the campaign against the illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed two connections in Multan, three in DG Khan, two connections in Mian Channu and one connection from Khanewal.

GM said that the drive would continue till the complete elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to citizens.

Related Topics

Multan Rashid Khanewal Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

27 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

27 minutes ago
 UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City announces its participation in ..

Dubai Internet City announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023

57 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

UAE Ambassador meets Speaker of Turkmen Parliament

58 minutes ago
UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

2 hours ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

3 hours ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan