SNGPL Disconnects 8 More Connections Over Law Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SNGPL disconnects 8 more connections over law violations

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force conducted raids and disconnected eight more connections including two over using gas for commercial purposes without permission, across the region.

According to details, two domestic meters were found to be used for commercial purposes. One was located at Hafeez Hospital in Mian Channu and the other in Multan. Both were disconnected, and further departmental action was recommended.

Additionally, three consumers' meters were found to be tampered with including two in Khanewal, and one in Multan. All three meters were disconnected.

Moreover, three consumers with non-billing meters had their meters confiscated, and departmental action was recommended. These consumers were from Dunyapur and Multan.

Further actions included disconnection of illegal extensions for five consumers who were supplying gas to more than one household. Three consumers whose meters were installed far from the service, causing gas leakage and loss to the department, had their meters relocated back to the service line.

The Task Force In-charge directed consumers using domestic meters for commercial purposes to stop such usage immediately, or their meters will be disconnected.

