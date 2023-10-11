Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects 9 Gas Connections Over Illegal Compressor Use

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SNGPL disconnects 9 gas connections over illegal compressor use

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected nine Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against illegal compressors.

According to SNGPL official sources, the campaign against illegal usage of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region.

The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers, under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed five connections in Multan, three in Shujabad and one connection was removed from Mian Channu.

GM said that the drive would continue till the complete elimination of illegal compressors so that the required gas pressure could be provided to citizens.

